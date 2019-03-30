Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Town Sports International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Town Sports International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Town Sports International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Town Sports International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB opened at $4.76 on Friday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

In other Town Sports International news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 58,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $313,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,679.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp purchased 38,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $205,304.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,840,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,720.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,543 shares of company stock valued at $545,305. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

CLUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Town Sports International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/town-sports-international-holdings-inc-club-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Town Sports International Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.