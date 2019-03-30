TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 352.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 233,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period.

TTP stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from TORTOISE PIPELI/COM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

