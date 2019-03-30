TokenCard (TKN) Price Reaches $0.62

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, TokenCard has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. TokenCard has a market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $147,189.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenCard token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00015190 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00410183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.01591633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00237824 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003369 BTC.

About TokenCard

TokenCard was first traded on April 25th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,295,595 tokens. The official message board for TokenCard is medium.com/@TokenCard . The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard . TokenCard’s official website is tokencard.io . TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenCard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenCard using one of the exchanges listed above.

