Titan Machinery (TITN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.20. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.05 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.