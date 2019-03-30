Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 902 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.57 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

