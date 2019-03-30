Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,688.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $58.82 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 135.00% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

