TheStreet Downgrades Titan Machinery (TITN) to C+

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.05 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 65,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.