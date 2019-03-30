The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.05. 1,886,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 760,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The9 (NCTY) Shares Up 10.8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/the9-ncty-shares-up-10-8.html.

The9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.