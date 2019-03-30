The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Ffcm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

