The Abyss Price Hits $0.0083 (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. The Abyss has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $370,951.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, YoBit and BitForex. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.04 or 0.17282349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00059991 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001320 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010932 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,803,564 tokens. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit, BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Indodax and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

