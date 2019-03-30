Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Short Interest Update

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,148,783 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 17,156,587 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,019,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $106.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $2,797,411.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $6,881,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

