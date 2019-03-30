Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after acquiring an additional 807,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after buying an additional 807,808 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,009,000 after buying an additional 5,240,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,661,000 after buying an additional 337,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

