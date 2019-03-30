Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $785,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

