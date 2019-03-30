Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.
TEVA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $211,463.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $309,253. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
