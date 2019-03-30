Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

TEVA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $211,463.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $309,253. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

