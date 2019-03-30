Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,420 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 876.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 453,702 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Santander raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of VIV opened at $12.07 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/telefonica-brasil-sa-viv-shares-bought-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.