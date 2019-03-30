Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,218,000 after buying an additional 216,599 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Santander raised Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $14.60 on Friday. Telecom Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services and Nucleo Mobile Services. The Fixed Services segment offers basic telephone services; interconnection services; data transmission and internet services; information and communication technology services; other telephone services; and sale of equipment.

