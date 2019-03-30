Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,087 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.38. 2,671,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,783. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $397.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-sells-9087-shares-of-biogen-inc-biib.html.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.