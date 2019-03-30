Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 234,397 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 234,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celgene were worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celgene from $100.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Celgene in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.41.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,361,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,690. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

