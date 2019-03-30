TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $720,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after buying an additional 188,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,832,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

