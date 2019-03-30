Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 on May 17th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $2.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TW stock opened at GBX 175.45 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.42 ($2.46).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 96,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £168,234.50 ($219,828.17).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

