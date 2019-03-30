Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) PT Set at $17.00 by Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a $17.00 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

