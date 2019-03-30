TapImmune (MRKR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.29 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on TapImmune in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.22 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded TapImmune from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.57.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,747. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $27,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

