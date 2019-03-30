Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,792 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,681,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tapestry to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

