Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,713,525 shares, an increase of 0.1% from the February 28th total of 3,710,369 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

