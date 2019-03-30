T-Mobile Us Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 783% compared to the average volume of 1,015 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $74.06.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $80.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,244 shares of company stock worth $4,242,113. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/t-mobile-us-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-tmus.html.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.