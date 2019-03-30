Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $876,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.66. 1,951,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $154.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

