S&W Seed (SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). S&W Seed posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&W Seed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.47. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.