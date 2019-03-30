Susan L. Decker Sells 2,350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COST opened at $242.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $180.94 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
