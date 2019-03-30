Susan L. Decker Sells 2,350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COST opened at $242.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $180.94 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,492,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after buying an additional 736,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after buying an additional 1,064,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Susan L. Decker Sells 2,350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/susan-l-decker-sells-2350-shares-of-costco-wholesale-co-cost-stock.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.