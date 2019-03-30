Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.86. 2,106,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,013,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.45 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The stock has a market cap of $757.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,014,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,462,000 after acquiring an additional 106,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 189,602 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

