SunTrust Banks Lowers Criteo (CRTO) to Hold

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.22 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $271.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,373 shares of company stock worth $307,931. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

