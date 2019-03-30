Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. TheStreet raised Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

