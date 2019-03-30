Sunrun Inc (RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.44. Sunrun also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.51). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.45 million.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 68,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,027,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $67,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,864 over the last three months. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sunrun by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

