SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SUEZ Environment Company performs various water and waste management services to protect resources and ecosystems. The company provides innovative solutions to millions of people and industries in the drinking water, wastewater treatment and waste management fields. Its water management services include catchment, treatment and distribution of drinking water; collection and purification of domestic and industrial water; biological and energy development of waste resulting from purification. In the waste management segment the Company is engaged in the collection of waste (except radioactive waste and urban waste); selection and preliminary treatment of waste; recycling that involves material, biological and energy recovery of recoverable waste; and elimination of residual waste by incineration or landfill. SUEZ Environment Company is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZEVY. Morgan Stanley cut SUEZ/ADR from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $6.61 on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

