StoneCo (STNE) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is one of 67 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare StoneCo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get StoneCo alerts:

This table compares StoneCo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million N/A 124.58 StoneCo Competitors $1.30 billion $83.81 million -47.63

StoneCo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo N/A N/A N/A StoneCo Competitors -40.47% -2,507.33% -10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 2 3 0 2.60 StoneCo Competitors 482 2005 2822 136 2.48

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential downside of 17.49%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 6.98%. Given StoneCo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.