Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,234 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.46 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

