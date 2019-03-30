Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,656 Shares of Container Store Group Inc (TCS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Container Store Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 137.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 85,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $8.80 on Friday. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $413.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

