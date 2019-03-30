Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 626,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 455,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 600,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price target on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $36,742.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $57.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.02 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

