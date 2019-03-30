Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,260 Colfax Corp (CFX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In other news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $481,732.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,962.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-16260-colfax-corp-cfx.html.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.