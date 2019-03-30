Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. FIG Partners lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. 48,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,843. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $776.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $48,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $100,017.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,475.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 991 shares of company stock valued at $34,223 and sold 8,880 shares valued at $306,899. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

