Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Verint Systems Call Options (VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,978% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

VRNT stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Verint Systems by 162.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 91.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 199,266 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $13,297,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

