Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,328 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

HOG stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

