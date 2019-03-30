Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,981 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Macquarie raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of NEP opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 23.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,981 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/stifel-financial-corp-purchases-3981-shares-of-nextera-energy-partners-lp-nep.html.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.