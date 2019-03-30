Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 59,768 LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $5,615,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of RAMP opened at $54.57 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

