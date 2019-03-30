Stephens Increases Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Price Target to $70.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective boosted by Stephens to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.61.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 1,035,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $4,074,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

