State Street Corp (STT) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.80% of State Street worth $1,149,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,508,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,185 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 315,593 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.98.

NYSE:STT opened at $65.81 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $59,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

