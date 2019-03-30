State Street Corp (STT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $65.81 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.98.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $1,765,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

