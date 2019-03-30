Stars Group Inc (TSG) Short Interest Update

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,813 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 10,111,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,135,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stars Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $38.95.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.69 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/stars-group-inc-tsg-short-interest-update.html.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.