Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Starbucks worth $130,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.01.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/starbucks-co-sbux-stake-lessened-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.