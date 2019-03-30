Stantec Inc. (STN) Receives $35.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stantec had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $118,490,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stantec by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,416,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,961,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stantec by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,076,000 after purchasing an additional 950,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

