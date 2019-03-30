STAAR Surgical (STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 2.11. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $271,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $75,482.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $621,188. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 106.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 31,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

